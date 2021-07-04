PumaPay (PMA) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. During the last seven days, PumaPay has traded 26.2% higher against the US dollar. PumaPay has a market cap of $5.40 million and $284,464.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PumaPay coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PumaPay alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00054716 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003270 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00018018 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $280.33 or 0.00791639 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,829.00 or 0.07988970 BTC.

PumaPay Profile

PumaPay (CRYPTO:PMA) is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 coins and its circulating supply is 30,896,432,231 coins. PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PumaPay is pumapay.io . The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PumaPay’s official message board is blog.pumapay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

PumaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PumaPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PumaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PumaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PumaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.