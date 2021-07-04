Pundi X NEM Price Tops $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (NPXSXEM)

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 4th. One Pundi X NEM coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Pundi X NEM has a total market capitalization of $5.24 million and approximately $14,497.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pundi X NEM has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pundi X NEM alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00046036 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.59 or 0.00135803 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.85 or 0.00167286 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35,821.33 or 1.00123690 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Pundi X NEM Profile

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,762,598,387 coins and its circulating supply is 18,415,166,845 coins. Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pundi X NEM’s official website is pundix.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

Pundi X NEM Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X NEM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pundi X NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pundi X NEM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pundi X NEM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.