Pushpay Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PHPYF) Short Interest Update

Pushpay Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PHPYF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the May 31st total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS:PHPYF remained flat at $$1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday. Pushpay has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $4.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.25.

Pushpay Company Profile

Pushpay Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides donor management system to the faith sector, non-profit organizations, and education providers in the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. Its donor management system comprise donor tools, finance tools, and a custom community app.

