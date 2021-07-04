Pyrk (PYRK) Achieves Market Cap of $139,492.80

Pyrk (CURRENCY:PYRK) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. One Pyrk coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0088 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Pyrk has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. Pyrk has a market capitalization of $139,492.80 and $5,426.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pyrk alerts:

GoChain (GO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00007030 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000309 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000291 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000097 BTC.

888tron (888) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Pyrk Profile

Pyrk uses the hashing algorithm. Pyrk’s total supply is 15,781,994 coins. The official message board for Pyrk is forum.pyrk.org . Pyrk’s official website is www.pyrk.org . Pyrk’s official Twitter account is @PyrkC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pyrk is a crypto­currency based on Bitcoin, with additional features imported from both Dash and Digibyte. Improvements include multiple algorithm Proof of Work with Multishield difficulty adjustment, Masternodes, Private Send, Community Fund Governance, and Simple Tokens based loosely on the Color Coins protocol. Built for the community, Pyrk has 0taken some of the best features of the top utility coins to create a new coin which launched on May 12th 2020. There was no pre-mine nor ICO. “

Pyrk Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pyrk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pyrk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pyrk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pyrk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pyrk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.