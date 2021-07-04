Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (QDAO) Price Tops $12.49

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded up 16.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 4th. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a market cap of $3.30 million and approximately $2,496.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can now be bought for $12.49 or 0.00035708 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002858 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00045506 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.07 or 0.00131702 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.40 or 0.00166942 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000146 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,975.01 or 0.99979180 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002934 BTC.

About Q DAO Governance token v1.0

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 263,856 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum

Buying and Selling Q DAO Governance token v1.0

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

