Qbao Hits Market Cap of $234,101.36 (QBT)

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. During the last week, Qbao has traded down 22% against the US dollar. One Qbao coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Qbao has a total market cap of $234,101.36 and $4,946.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000038 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qbao Coin Profile

Qbao (QBT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 coins. Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao . The official message board for Qbao is medium.com/@Qbao2339 . The official website for Qbao is qbao.fund

Qbao Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbao should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qbao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

