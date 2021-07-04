QLC Chain (QLC) Reaches Market Cap of $6.10 Million

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 4th. One QLC Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0254 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, QLC Chain has traded up 12% against the dollar. QLC Chain has a market cap of $6.10 million and $137,092.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00046164 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.91 or 0.00136423 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.82 or 0.00166847 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,763.50 or 0.99750849 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002896 BTC.

QLC Chain Profile

QLC Chain’s genesis date was December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

Buying and Selling QLC Chain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QLC Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QLC Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

