Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the May 31st total of 1,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 177,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE:NX traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.32. 127,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,811. Quanex Building Products has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $29.02. The firm has a market cap of $817.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.42.

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $270.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.40 million. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 5.72%. Quanex Building Products’s revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Quanex Building Products will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Quanex Building Products by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Quanex Building Products by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

Featured Article: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.