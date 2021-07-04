Quantstamp Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $505,670.00 (QSP)

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 4th. One Quantstamp coin can currently be purchased for $0.0316 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar. Quantstamp has a total market capitalization of $22.57 million and approximately $505,670.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00054553 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003260 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00017890 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $274.86 or 0.00794256 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000346 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 49.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About Quantstamp

Quantstamp (CRYPTO:QSP) is a coin. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 coins and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 coins. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com . Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants. Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts. “

Quantstamp Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantstamp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantstamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

