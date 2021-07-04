Quark Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.62 Million (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 4th. Quark has a market capitalization of $4.62 million and approximately $713.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Quark has traded 18.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Quark coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0169 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000329 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Quark Coin Profile

QRK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 272,833,165 coins. Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Buying and Selling Quark

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

