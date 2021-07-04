QuickSwap Price Hits $463.59 on Top Exchanges (QUICK)

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. One QuickSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $463.59 or 0.01305711 BTC on popular exchanges. QuickSwap has a market cap of $74.06 million and approximately $11.77 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, QuickSwap has traded up 14.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

QuickSwap Coin Profile

QuickSwap launched on October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,753 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

QuickSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuickSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

