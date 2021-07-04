R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Stake Cut by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 59.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,668 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 158,752 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $2,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,974 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,505 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners increased its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 11,705 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,149 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. 36.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCM opened at $22.38 on Friday. R1 RCM Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.95 and a 1-year high of $31.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The healthcare provider reported ($2.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($2.45). R1 RCM had a return on equity of 74.82% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $342.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. R1 RCM’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that R1 RCM Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RCM. TheStreet lowered R1 RCM from a “b-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. R1 RCM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

In related news, insider Gary Steven Long sold 5,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $146,683.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 214,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,388,776.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $10,910,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,481,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,152,854.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,433,152 shares of company stock worth $387,021,355 in the last three months. 59.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

