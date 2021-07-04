RadView Software Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RDVWF) Short Interest Down 20.0% in June

RadView Software Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RDVWF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the May 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:RDVWF remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04. RadView Software has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.10.
RadView Software Company Profile
Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for RadView Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadView Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.