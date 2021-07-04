Rage Fan Price Tops $0.0134 on Exchanges (RAGE)

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 4th. Rage Fan has a market capitalization of $566,083.02 and approximately $3,116.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rage Fan coin can now be bought for about $0.0134 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Rage Fan has traded 16.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00046164 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.91 or 0.00136423 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.82 or 0.00166847 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,763.50 or 0.99750849 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Rage Fan Profile

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,104,665 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Buying and Selling Rage Fan

