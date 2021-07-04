Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) Short Interest Update

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,100 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the May 31st total of 72,800 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 91,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ramaco Resources in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 18.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,604 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 8,799 shares during the period. 64.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:METC traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.67. 70,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,071. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.50 and a beta of 1.03. Ramaco Resources has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. Ramaco Resources had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $43.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.69 million. On average, analysts expect that Ramaco Resources will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on METC. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Ramaco Resources from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ramaco Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,166 acres of controlled mineral and 25 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

