Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,891,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,085 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.68% of Rambus worth $36,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RMBS. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Rambus in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Rambus in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Rambus in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Rambus in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Rambus in the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total value of $37,541.91. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ RMBS opened at $23.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.21 and a beta of 1.06. Rambus Inc. has a one year low of $13.08 and a one year high of $23.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.23. The company has a quick ratio of 8.89, a current ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.30). Rambus had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $105.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Rambus’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RMBS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Rambus in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Rambus from $230.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Rambus in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “positive” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rambus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.86.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products.

