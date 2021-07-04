Rate3 (RTE) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $251,882.00

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. During the last seven days, Rate3 has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. Rate3 has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and $251,882.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rate3 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00054866 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003265 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00018291 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.34 or 0.00790724 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000347 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 49.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Rate3 Coin Profile

Rate3 is a coin. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 coins. The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Rate3 is medium.com/official-rate3 . Rate3’s official website is www.rate3.network . Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapore, Rate3 is a decentralized payment platform. It works as a bridge between enterprises and the Blockchain through a protocol for cross-chain, cross-border payments and credit scoring empowered by Stellar and Ethereum blockchains. The RTE token is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that acts as a medium for exchange on the Rate3 Ecosystem. In addition, it serves to encourage good behavior and punishing bad conducts. “

Rate3 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rate3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rate3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

