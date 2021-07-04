Ravencoin Classic Hits 24-Hour Volume of $44,796.00 (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. Ravencoin Classic has a market capitalization of $3.14 million and approximately $44,796.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34,089.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,252.91 or 0.06608838 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $515.62 or 0.01512546 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $140.53 or 0.00412234 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.20 or 0.00161935 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $210.81 or 0.00618407 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.57 or 0.00429965 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00007079 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.18 or 0.00337891 BTC.

About Ravencoin Classic

Ravencoin Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,068,405,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io . Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

