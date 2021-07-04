Raydium Market Cap Reaches $197.33 Million (RAY)

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 4th. One Raydium coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.60 or 0.00010127 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Raydium has a market capitalization of $197.33 million and approximately $2.91 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Raydium has traded up 11% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002812 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00045884 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.11 or 0.00135362 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.43 or 0.00167216 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35,535.92 or 0.99985106 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Raydium Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,823,596 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Raydium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

