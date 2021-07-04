Raze Network (RAZE) Trading Up 2.5% This Week

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 4th. One Raze Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000381 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Raze Network has a market capitalization of $3.78 million and approximately $378,352.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Raze Network has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002858 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00045506 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.07 or 0.00131702 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.40 or 0.00166942 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000146 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,975.01 or 0.99979180 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002934 BTC.

About Raze Network

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,425,000 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Buying and Selling Raze Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raze Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raze Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

