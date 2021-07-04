ReapChain Reaches Market Cap of $7.37 Million (REAP)

ReapChain (CURRENCY:REAP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 4th. One ReapChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000292 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ReapChain has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. ReapChain has a market capitalization of $7.37 million and approximately $430,727.00 worth of ReapChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ReapChain

REAP is a coin. ReapChain’s total supply is 4,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,500,000 coins. ReapChain’s official Twitter account is @ReapChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ReapChain is www.reapchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ReapChain aims to establish a safe and transparent IoT ecosystem by blockchainfying the end-to-end section of the IoT industry.ReapChain is a hybrid blockchain with a Shell-Core Structure. It solves the trilemma of existing blockchains and tries to implement the integration of the blockchain and IoT industry by resolving the security and mass data processing problems of the existing IoT market through PID of things and distributed storage service of ReapMiddleChain. “

Buying and Selling ReapChain

