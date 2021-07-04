Recruiter.com Group (OTCMKTS:RCRT) vs. Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Head to Head Analysis

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) and Recruiter.com Group (OTCMKTS:RCRT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Perficient and Recruiter.com Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perficient 0 1 5 0 2.83 Recruiter.com Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Perficient presently has a consensus target price of $73.80, indicating a potential downside of 10.55%. Given Perficient’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Perficient is more favorable than Recruiter.com Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Perficient and Recruiter.com Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perficient $612.13 million 4.45 $30.18 million $2.04 40.44 Recruiter.com Group $8.50 million 2.18 -$17.04 million N/A N/A

Perficient has higher revenue and earnings than Recruiter.com Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.7% of Perficient shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Perficient shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 41.2% of Recruiter.com Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Perficient has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Recruiter.com Group has a beta of -1.45, meaning that its share price is 245% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Perficient and Recruiter.com Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perficient 5.47% 17.97% 9.45% Recruiter.com Group -222.11% N/A -203.57%

Summary

Perficient beats Recruiter.com Group on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc. provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio. It also provides blockchain, cloud, commerce, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, content management systems, CX platforms, custom application development, DevOps, enterprise resource planning, integration and APIs, intelligent automation, Internet of Things, mobile, portals and collaboration, supply chain, product information management, and order management solutions and services. In addition, the company offers analytics, content architecture, conversion rate optimization, creative design, email marketing, journey sciences, paid media and search, marketing automation research, SEO, and social media services; product development services, as well as a suite of proprietary products; and optimized global delivery solutions. It serves the healthcare, financial services, retail and consumer goods, manufacturing, automotive and transportation, electronics and computer hardware, telecommunications, business services, and energy and utilities markets, as well as leisure, media, and entertainment markets. Perficient, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

About Recruiter.com Group

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. operates an online hiring platform that connects recruiters and employers worldwide. The company offers consulting and staffing personnel services to employers for long- and short-term consulting and temporary employee needs; specialized personnel placement services for employers; resume distribution services; and recruiter certification programs. It also provides online advertising, including sponsorship of digital newsletters, online content promotion, social media distribution, banner advertising, and other branded electronic communications for specialized B2B software companies. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

