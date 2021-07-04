RED Hits One Day Trading Volume of $19,498.00 (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. One RED coin can currently be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, RED has traded up 1% against the US dollar. RED has a market cap of $606,946.82 and approximately $19,498.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.34 or 0.00410333 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006765 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000563 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003492 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000052 BTC.

RED Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

RED Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

