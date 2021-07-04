Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) Short Interest Up 19.9% in June

Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,700 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the May 31st total of 62,300 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days.

In related news, insider Harold W. Turner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $27,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 21.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Red River Bancshares by 9.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 297,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,681,000 after buying an additional 26,578 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 13,203 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 14,501 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 8,452 shares during the last quarter. 17.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RRBI traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.03. 3,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,938. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.69. Red River Bancshares has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $65.07. The stock has a market cap of $365.72 million, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.97.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. Red River Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 28.56%. The company had revenue of $24.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.64 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Red River Bancshares will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Red River Bancshares’s payout ratio is 7.31%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Red River Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Red River Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 29th.

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. It provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; tax-exempt loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit.

