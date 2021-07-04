ReddCoin Price Hits $0.0018 on Major Exchanges (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $51.52 million and $126,999.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,886.89 or 1.00003734 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00034814 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $444.87 or 0.01275215 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.45 or 0.00388276 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00007871 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $139.28 or 0.00399239 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005969 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00011544 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004998 BTC.

About ReddCoin

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.