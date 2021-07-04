Refinable (FINE) Market Cap Reaches $9.96 Million

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. Refinable has a market capitalization of $9.96 million and approximately $807,644.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Refinable coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000679 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Refinable has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00045990 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.53 or 0.00135877 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.74 or 0.00167242 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,854.25 or 1.00378755 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002912 BTC.

About Refinable

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Buying and Selling Refinable

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refinable should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Refinable using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

