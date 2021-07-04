Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $19.65 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) to announce earnings of $19.65 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $23.89 and the lowest is $10.88. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $7.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 174.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $49.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $42.15 to $56.84. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $41.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $37.68 to $50.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.60 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $703.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $658.58.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded up $9.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $583.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,073,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,251. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $441.00 and a one year high of $664.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $515.75.

In other news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 80,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.90, for a total value of $43,112,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 987,483 shares in the company, valued at $532,154,588.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total transaction of $495,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,038 shares in the company, valued at $8,940,173.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,284 shares of company stock worth $44,860,672. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

