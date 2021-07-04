Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $15.24 Million Position in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 507,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 23,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.85% of Cutera worth $15,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in Cutera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,049,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Cutera by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 789,328 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $23,719,000 after buying an additional 245,900 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Cutera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,375,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cutera by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,759,771 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $82,932,000 after buying an additional 99,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cutera by 209.8% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 104,935 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after buying an additional 71,064 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CUTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Cutera in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company.

In related news, Director J Daniel Plants acquired 664,828 shares of Cutera stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $19,612,426.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,090. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Cutera stock opened at $49.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Cutera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.03 and a 52-week high of $49.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.26.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $49.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.50 million. Cutera had a negative net margin of 7.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.29%. Analysts forecast that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

