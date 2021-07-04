renBTC (RENBTC) Market Capitalization Achieves $396.63 Million

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. During the last seven days, renBTC has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar. One renBTC coin can now be purchased for approximately $35,563.30 or 1.00038983 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. renBTC has a total market capitalization of $396.63 million and $19.02 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00054729 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003259 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00018406 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $285.79 or 0.00803913 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,864.90 or 0.08058931 BTC.

renBTC Coin Profile

renBTC (CRYPTO:RENBTC) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 11,153 coins. The official website for renBTC is renproject.io . The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models. RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian. renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM. “

Buying and Selling renBTC

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renBTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy renBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

