Render Token (RNDR) Market Capitalization Tops $76.91 Million

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. One Render Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00001373 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Render Token has traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Render Token has a total market cap of $76.91 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00055451 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003278 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00018315 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.04 or 0.00805106 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,888.26 or 0.08072946 BTC.

Render Token Profile

Render Token (CRYPTO:RNDR) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 522,559,471 coins and its circulating supply is 156,558,506 coins. The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken . Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Render Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Render Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Render Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

