Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 552,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,796 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.25% of Renewable Energy Group worth $36,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in REGI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,829 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 712.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 19,207 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 6,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

Shares of Renewable Energy Group stock opened at $61.80 on Friday. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $22.59 and a one year high of $117.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 4.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.34.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.70. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $539.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.29 million. On average, analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

REGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Renewable Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.90.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Sorrells sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $620,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,320,609.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 10,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total value of $664,168.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 71,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,591,324.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,388 shares of company stock valued at $2,787,794. Corporate insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.