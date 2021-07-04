ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $778.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) will report sales of $778.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for ResMed’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $796.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $751.10 million. ResMed posted sales of $770.34 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ResMed will report full-year sales of $3.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ResMed.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 28.85%. The business had revenue of $768.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.47 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RMD. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Macquarie raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $206.00 to $219.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.57.

In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.15, for a total transaction of $291,675.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,361,018.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.47, for a total transaction of $496,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,839,169.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,138 shares of company stock worth $5,691,145. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ResMed during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in ResMed by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in ResMed during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMD stock opened at $250.53 on Friday. ResMed has a 1 year low of $165.72 and a 1 year high of $250.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $214.11. The company has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.77%.

ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

