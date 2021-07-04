Restart Energy MWAT Price Up 36.9% Over Last Week (MWAT)

Restart Energy MWAT (CURRENCY:MWAT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. One Restart Energy MWAT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0461 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Restart Energy MWAT has traded up 36.9% against the dollar. Restart Energy MWAT has a total market capitalization of $23.04 million and approximately $98,426.00 worth of Restart Energy MWAT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Restart Energy MWAT

MWAT is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2017. Restart Energy MWAT’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Restart Energy MWAT’s official Twitter account is @RestartEnergyio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Restart Energy MWAT is /r/RestartEnergy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Restart Energy MWAT’s official website is restartenergy.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Restart Energy Democracy Platform or RED Platform is a blockchain-based decentralized energy trading platform that makes it possible for energy consumers and producers to Send and Receive Energy Worldwide. The RED MegaWatt (MWAT) Tokens are ERC20 utility tokens that give access to the RED Platform Software and to the RED Franchise. “

Restart Energy MWAT Coin Trading

