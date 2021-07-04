Reviewing Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) & Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST)

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) and Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Cardiff Oncology has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Twist Bioscience has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Cardiff Oncology and Twist Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardiff Oncology -5,512.97% -26.25% -24.44% Twist Bioscience -109.15% -25.47% -22.59%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Cardiff Oncology and Twist Bioscience, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardiff Oncology 0 0 3 0 3.00 Twist Bioscience 1 2 4 0 2.43

Cardiff Oncology presently has a consensus target price of $26.67, suggesting a potential upside of 309.63%. Twist Bioscience has a consensus target price of $132.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.48%. Given Cardiff Oncology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Cardiff Oncology is more favorable than Twist Bioscience.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cardiff Oncology and Twist Bioscience’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardiff Oncology $370,000.00 660.68 -$19.31 million ($1.08) -6.03 Twist Bioscience $90.10 million 71.28 -$139.93 million ($3.00) -43.79

Cardiff Oncology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Twist Bioscience. Twist Bioscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cardiff Oncology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.1% of Cardiff Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.1% of Twist Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Cardiff Oncology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of Twist Bioscience shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin. The company's onvansertib is also in Phase II clinical trial in combination with Zytiga for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. In addition, it develops therapeutics, such as belinostat (Beleodaq); quizartinib (AC220), a development stage FLT3 inhibitor; and bortezomib (Velcade) for the treatment of leukemias, lymphomas, and solid tumor cancers. The company primarily serves pharmaceutical companies. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. has a research collaboration with Nektar Therapeutics for the treatment of colorectal cancer. The company was formerly known as Trovagene, Inc. and changed its name to Cardiff Oncology, Inc. in May 2020. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium. The company has collaboration agreements with ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd.; Victorian Clinical Genetic Services; Vivlion GmbH; and Kyowa Kirin Pharmaceutical Research, Inc. Twist Bioscience Corporation was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

