Reviewing Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) & China Minsheng Banking (OTCMKTS:CMAKY)

China Minsheng Banking (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) and Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for China Minsheng Banking and Guaranty Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Minsheng Banking 0 0 0 0 N/A Guaranty Bancshares 0 1 0 0 2.00

Guaranty Bancshares has a consensus price target of $32.00, suggesting a potential downside of 6.02%. Given Guaranty Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Guaranty Bancshares is more favorable than China Minsheng Banking.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares China Minsheng Banking and Guaranty Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Minsheng Banking N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Guaranty Bancshares $126.08 million 3.26 $27.40 million $3.30 10.32

Guaranty Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than China Minsheng Banking.

Profitability

This table compares China Minsheng Banking and Guaranty Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Minsheng Banking N/A N/A N/A Guaranty Bancshares 24.97% 15.18% 1.49%

Volatility and Risk

China Minsheng Banking has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Guaranty Bancshares has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.9% of Guaranty Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 27.4% of Guaranty Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

China Minsheng Banking pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Guaranty Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Guaranty Bancshares pays out 24.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Guaranty Bancshares has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Summary

Guaranty Bancshares beats China Minsheng Banking on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

China Minsheng Banking Company Profile

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. provides various financial products and services to individuals, small and micro-enterprises, corporate customers, government agencies, and financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Others segments. Its deposit products include saving accounts, deposit certificates, contracted deposits, agreement deposits, call deposits, corporate term deposits, and corporate current deposits. The company also offers personal housing mortgage, individual automobile purchase, household composite consumption, home, medium and long term, and short-term working capital loans; micro-credit products for individuals; debit and credit cards; and safe deposit boxes. In addition, it provides payment and collection, and clearing services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services. Further, the company offers gross settlement; wages distribution agency and letter of guarantee; cash management; trade finance; industrial chain finance; individual forex settlement, forex remittance, travelers promissory notes, collection, individual deposit certificate, and guarantee letter products; and comprehensive credit granting, forex settlement and sale, financial product investment, and trust financing services. Additionally, it provides convenient finance, investment banking, and asset management services, as well as non-financial services in the education, business travel, traveler, art, luxury life, health, club, and isports areas. The company has approximately 140 branch-level institutions, 1,178 business outlets, 1,106 community sub-branches, and 138 small business sub-branches. China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans. It also provides trust, wealth management, and retirement plan services; online, mobile, and telephone banking, as well as automated teller machine services; debit cards; night depository and direct deposit services; cashier's checks and letters of credit; and treasury management services, including wire transfer, positive pay, remote deposit capture, and automated clearinghouse services. The company operates approximately 31 full service banking locations in East Texas, Central Texas, the Dallas/Fort Worth metropolitan statistical area (MSA), and the Houston MSA. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

