Reviewing Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) & Allegion (NYSE:ALLE)

Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) and Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Latch alerts:

This table compares Latch and Allegion’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Latch N/A N/A -$7.39 million N/A N/A Allegion $2.72 billion 4.63 $314.30 million $5.11 27.41

Allegion has higher revenue and earnings than Latch.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.6% of Latch shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.4% of Allegion shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Allegion shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Latch and Allegion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Latch N/A N/A N/A Allegion 15.40% 63.36% 16.38%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Latch and Allegion, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Latch 0 1 1 0 2.50 Allegion 0 4 3 0 2.43

Latch presently has a consensus target price of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 30.74%. Allegion has a consensus target price of $123.50, indicating a potential downside of 11.81%. Given Latch’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Latch is more favorable than Allegion.

Summary

Allegion beats Latch on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Latch

Latch, Inc. makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction. The company is headquartered in New York City, with additional offices in San Francisco and Taipei.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories. The company sells its products and solutions to end-users in commercial, institutional, and residential facilities, including education, healthcare, government, hospitality, commercial office, and single and multi-family residential markets under the CISA, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVoss, and Von Duprin brands. It sells its products and solutions through distribution and retail channels, such as specialty distribution, e-commerce, and wholesalers, as well as through various retail channels comprising do-it-yourself home improvement centers, on-line and e-commerce platforms, and small specialty showroom outlets. Allegion plc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Receive News & Ratings for Latch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.