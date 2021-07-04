Revolution Populi (RVP) Market Cap Tops $24.73 Million

Revolution Populi (CURRENCY:RVP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. During the last week, Revolution Populi has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. One Revolution Populi coin can now be bought for $0.0206 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges. Revolution Populi has a total market cap of $24.73 million and approximately $1.70 million worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Revolution Populi Coin Profile

Revolution Populi is a coin. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,003 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

Revolution Populi Coin Trading

