Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB) Short Interest Down 17.6% in June

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the May 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M3F Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 258,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 27,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBKB opened at $10.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.57. Rhinebeck Bancorp has a one year low of $6.26 and a one year high of $13.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $119.87 million, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.44.

Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Rhinebeck Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 15.20%. The company had revenue of $12.02 million during the quarter.

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Rhinebeck Bank that provides banking and financial products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the Hudson Valley region of New York. The company offers deposits; automobile loans; commercial real estate loans, including multi-family real estate loans, commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial business loans; and one-to four-family residential real estate loans.

