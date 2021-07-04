Rigel Finance Tops 1-Day Volume of $3,036.00 (RIGEL)

Rigel Finance (CURRENCY:RIGEL) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 4th. Rigel Finance has a total market capitalization of $72,953.59 and $3,036.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rigel Finance has traded 68.3% higher against the US dollar. One Rigel Finance coin can currently be bought for $17.37 or 0.00048894 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00045741 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.20 or 0.00135637 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.38 or 0.00167102 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,617.61 or 1.00234558 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002932 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Rigel Finance Coin Profile

Rigel Finance was first traded on December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

