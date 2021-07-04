RING X PLATFORM (RINGX) Price Reaches $0.0221 on Top Exchanges

RING X PLATFORM (CURRENCY:RINGX) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. Over the last week, RING X PLATFORM has traded up 67.6% against the U.S. dollar. One RING X PLATFORM coin can now be purchased for about $0.0221 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RING X PLATFORM has a market cap of $6.04 million and approximately $587,585.00 worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get RING X PLATFORM alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00054819 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003253 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00018327 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002821 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $284.95 or 0.00803361 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,851.75 or 0.08039823 BTC.

RING X PLATFORM Coin Profile

RINGX is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2020. RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 404,745,194 coins and its circulating supply is 273,624,009 coins. The official website for RING X PLATFORM is ringx.io . RING X PLATFORM’s official Twitter account is @PlatformRing . RING X PLATFORM’s official message board is medium.com/@ringplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “RINGX Platform aims to create a block-chain-based mileage integrated ecosystem by integrating various mileage service into block-chain technology and establishing an innovative platform for customers to purchase and consume high qualified content with integrated mileage based on cooperation with various mileage service providers. RINGX token is a utility token issued for the activation of the RINGX Platform. It is a cryptocurrency whose issuance volume is fixed and priced by the market. RINGX Mileage can be purchased with RINGX token in RINGX Platform and RINGX token can be paid as compensation for purchase, evaluation, and sponsorship activities within RINGX Platform. “

RING X PLATFORM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RING X PLATFORM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RING X PLATFORM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RING X PLATFORM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RING X PLATFORM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RING X PLATFORM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.