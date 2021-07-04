Robinson Value Management Ltd. Decreases Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 1.8% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 65.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $106.07. 7,108,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,336,279. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.51 billion, a PE ratio of -25.44, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.32. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $113.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.44.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

