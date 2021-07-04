Robinson Value Management Ltd. Has $1.57 Million Stock Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 44.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,824 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 94,531 shares during the period. Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $948,279,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $194,805,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $107,812,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $106,426,000. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $134,735,000. 73.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of Lumen Technologies stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $13.70. 3,782,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,053,886. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.07. The company has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.09.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 15.13% and a negative net margin of 5.22%. As a group, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 59.88%.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

