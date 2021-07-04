Robinson Value Management Ltd. Has $2.10 Million Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,994 shares during the period. PACCAR comprises 1.7% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in PACCAR by 456.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 103,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,887,000 after buying an additional 84,500 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in PACCAR by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in PACCAR by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 477,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,164,000 after acquiring an additional 15,446 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co grew its stake in PACCAR by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 21,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $401,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCAR stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.30. 1,498,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,719,315. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $74.17 and a fifty-two week high of $103.19. The company has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.08. PACCAR had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

PCAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.71.

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $448,666.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,460 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,387.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

