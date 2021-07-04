Robinson Value Management Ltd. Has $2.19 Million Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the period. Paychex comprises 1.8% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in Paychex by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 38,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Paychex by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Paychex by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 120,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,781,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 194.0% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at about $303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.73. 1,660,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,507,851. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.96 and a fifty-two week high of $109.29. The company has a market capitalization of $39.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 86.84%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Argus boosted their price target on Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.35.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 26,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total value of $2,666,851.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,392 shares in the company, valued at $6,374,699.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $3,371,635.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,548,302.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,885 shares of company stock valued at $17,653,610. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

