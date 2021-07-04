Robinson Value Management Ltd. Has $3.43 Million Stock Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,023 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 6,799 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources comprises about 2.8% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $3,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 229.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 44.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BEN traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $31.95. 1,537,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,289,714. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.19. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.97 and a 12 month high of $35.94. The company has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Franklin Resources’s revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

In other news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $81,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $166,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.90.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

