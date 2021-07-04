Robinson Value Management Ltd. Has $3.43 Million Stock Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,023 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 6,799 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources comprises about 2.8% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $3,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 229.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 44.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE BEN traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $31.95. 1,537,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,289,714. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.19. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.97 and a 12 month high of $35.94. The company has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 42.91%.
In other news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $81,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $166,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
BEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.90.
Franklin Resources Company Profile
Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.
