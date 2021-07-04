Robinson Value Management Ltd. Has $4.60 Million Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,474 shares during the period. M&T Bank comprises approximately 3.8% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $4,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,084,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Shares of NYSE MTB traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $145.93. 715,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 883,226. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.19. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $88.48 and a 1 year high of $168.27.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 10.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 43.91%.

In related news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total value of $773,560.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,270.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $652,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,361,218. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MTB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.29.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Recommended Story: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.