Robinson Value Management Ltd. Increases Holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. raised its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) by 46,025.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,813 shares during the period. ProShares Ultra S&P500 comprises about 8.0% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Robinson Value Management Ltd. owned 0.28% of ProShares Ultra S&P500 worth $9,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the first quarter worth $88,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 11.2% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the first quarter worth $40,000.

Shares of SSO stock traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $122.47. 1,777,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,979,416. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.54. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 52 week low of $63.33 and a 52 week high of $122.64.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

