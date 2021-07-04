Robinson Value Management Ltd. Lowers Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. cut its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,946 shares during the quarter. Wheaton Precious Metals accounts for about 1.9% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WPM. Alleghany Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,461,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 100.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,280,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,963,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147,537 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,649,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,385,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 29.5% in the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,590,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,265,000 after acquiring an additional 816,986 shares in the last quarter. 53.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,594,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,915,115. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of $34.85 and a one year high of $57.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.45. The company has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.37.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 49.33%. The firm had revenue of $324.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.64%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WPM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

