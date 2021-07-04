Robinson Value Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the period. Cerner makes up approximately 1.7% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerner during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 53.9% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $422,288.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,882 shares in the company, valued at $299,146.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $6,775,346.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,775,346.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Cerner presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.79.

Cerner stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.46. 4,650,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,029,860. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.74. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $66.75 and a one year high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Cerner’s payout ratio is 35.92%.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

