Robinson Value Management Ltd. Purchases New Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,118 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,325,000. Quest Diagnostics makes up 1.9% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 322,096 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,384,000 after buying an additional 9,724 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 25,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 392,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,757,000 after purchasing an additional 24,428 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total value of $1,194,698.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,729 shares in the company, valued at $9,619,310.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $6,156,643.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 85,091 shares in the company, valued at $11,657,467. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DGX. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.36.

Shares of NYSE DGX traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $133.32. The stock had a trading volume of 914,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,937. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.04. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $104.10 and a twelve month high of $142.80.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 22.18%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Recommended Story: Overweight

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.